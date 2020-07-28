Vargas started at first base and went 1-for-4 in Monday's 6-2 loss to San Diego.

This was Vargas' third appearance and first start of the season. All three appearances have come at first base. Prior to 2020, Vargas played mostly middle infield and some third base, but a productive summer camp has manager Torey Lovullo looking to get him in the lineup wherever possible. Vargas is 2-for-7 with a run scored in 2020.