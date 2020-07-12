Vargas belted two home runs and drove in six runs during Saturday's intrasquad game, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Vargas was a likely addition to the roster in spring training, and based on the way he's hit in camp, it's almost certain he'll be part of the 30-man Opening Day roster. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo estimated Vargas has hit six home runs in intrasquad and simulated games since camp opened. The soon-to-be 29-year-old has experience at three infield positions (2B, 3B, SS) and played a few games in the outfield for Arizona in 2019. That positional versatility, along with the distinction of being a switch hitter, could be helpful when Lovullo is required to trim the roster as the regular season progresses.