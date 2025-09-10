Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vargas is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest in San Francisco.
Vargas started each of the previous two games at first base as the Diamondbacks scramble to fill the position following the injuries to Pavin Smith (quadriceps) and Tyler Locklear (elbow), but he'll take a seat in Wednesday's series finale. Tim Tawa is handling first base and batting eighth as Arizona tries to avoid the sweep.
