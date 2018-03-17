Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Optioned to minors
The Diamondbacks optioned Vargas to Triple-A Reno on Friday, Owen Perkins of MLB.com reports.
Vargas and Jack Reinheimer were both bidding for utility roles with the big club, but neither was viewed as a likely candidate to make the Opening Day roster so long as Chris Owings and Daniel Descalso maintained health in spring training. As a result, Vargas will report to Reno for the second straight season and should handle a full-time role in the Pacific Coast League until the Diamondbacks have a need for another infielder.
