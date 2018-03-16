Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Optioned to Triple-A
Vargas was sent to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Vargas reached the majors for the first time in 2017, grabbing four hits in 13 at-bats. He'll return to Reno, where he posted a .312/.355/.462 line in 113 games last year. With another strong performance at Triple-A, Vargas could return to the majors in a bench role at some point in 2018.
