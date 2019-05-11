Vargas was optioned to Triple-A Reno following Friday's game, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Vargas started Friday's game and four of the last six games for the Diamondbacks, but he went just 3-for-15 over that span to match his .200 batting average on the season, so the club decided to send him down to make some adjustments. A corresponding roster move will be announced at some point Saturday.

