Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Out of Thursday's lineup
Vargas is not in Thursday's lineup against the Nationals, Richard Morin of The Arizona Republic reports.
He is 0-for-8 in two games since hitting a pair of home runs on June 10. Ketel Marte starts at second base while Jarrod Dyson starts in center field and leads off.
