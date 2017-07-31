Vargas has been sidelined since July 23 with a hand injury, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Vargas was an option to temporary fill in for Chris Owings (finger) and Ketel Marte (personal) at shortstop, but the 26-year-old is apparently dealing with an issue of his own. It's still unclear how much longer the ailment will keep him sidelined, but he hasn't been placed on the minor-league disabled list, so it appears the Diamondbacks are hoping he'll be back sooner rather than later.

