Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Out with hand issue
Vargas has been sidelined since July 23 with a hand injury, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Vargas was an option to temporary fill in for Chris Owings (finger) and Ketel Marte (personal) at shortstop, but the 26-year-old is apparently dealing with an issue of his own. It's still unclear how much longer the ailment will keep him sidelined, but he hasn't been placed on the minor-league disabled list, so it appears the Diamondbacks are hoping he'll be back sooner rather than later.
