Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Produces five-hit game
Vargas went 5-for-5 with a double and a stolen base Thursday for Triple-A Reno in its 5-3 win over Tacoma.
The career-best five-hit performance extended Vargas' hitting streak to 19 games, with the infielder now maintaining a .412/.474/.529 slash line in July. The 27-year-old received his first MLB action last summer but has yet to earn a promotion to the big leagues in 2018 with the Diamondbacks' top three middle infielders -- Nick Ahmed, Ketel Marte and Daniel Descalso -- all steering clear of the disabled list. So long as that trio stays healthy in the second half, Vargas likely won't receive a promotion until September.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Optioned to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Healthy heading into March•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Undergoes surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Drives in four in three-hit effort•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Recalled from minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...
-
Hand trade clouds Indians 'pen
The trade that sent Brad Hand to Cleveland for hot catching prospect Francisco Mejia could...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Muncy moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart