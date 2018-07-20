Vargas went 5-for-5 with a double and a stolen base Thursday for Triple-A Reno in its 5-3 win over Tacoma.

The career-best five-hit performance extended Vargas' hitting streak to 19 games, with the infielder now maintaining a .412/.474/.529 slash line in July. The 27-year-old received his first MLB action last summer but has yet to earn a promotion to the big leagues in 2018 with the Diamondbacks' top three middle infielders -- Nick Ahmed, Ketel Marte and Daniel Descalso -- all steering clear of the disabled list. So long as that trio stays healthy in the second half, Vargas likely won't receive a promotion until September.