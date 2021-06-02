Vargas went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Mets.

The 29-year-old's first multi-hit effort of the season directly accounted for half of Arizona's runs. Vargas knocked in a pair on a single in the first inning, and then added a game-tying RBI single in the sixth. He's slashing a meager .158/.220/.211 with no home runs, six RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in 41 plate appearances between Arizona, Pittsburgh and Chicago this year. He'll likely fill a utility role now that he's begun his second stint with Arizona.