Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Reaches five times
Vargas went 2-for-2 with three walks and a pair of singles in Wednesday's loss at Coors Field.
Vargas hadn't earned a free pass all season but changed that with a trio of walks at Coors Field, showing impressive awareness of the strike zone. He also tacked on two singles to successfully reach base all five times for the second time this week. Unfortunately, he did not record any RBI or runs. Without a consistent spot in the lineup, it's hard to see much upside here. The 27-year-old is batting .273/.300/.390 with two home runs through 77 plate appearances.
