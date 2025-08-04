default-cbs-image
Vargas (foot) will participate in live batting practice Tuesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Skipper Torey Lovullo stated Monday that Vargas has already seen live at-bats in a minor-league game, and the goal is to get him more live at-bats later in the week if Tuesday's live BP session goes well. The 24-year-old has been sidelined since June 25 due to a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot and will likely need to get through a few more game before being activated.

