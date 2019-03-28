Vargas was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Thursday.

As expected, Vargas will break camp with the Diamondbacks after it was announced that Steven Souza (knee) would require season-ending surgery. The 27-year-old, who owns a .250/.273/.375 triple-slash across parts of two big-league seasons (26 games, 33 plate appearances), will likely fill a utility role for the big club.

More News
Our Latest Stories