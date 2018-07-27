Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Recalled from Triple-A
Vargas was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Vargas, who has just 13 career MLB plate appearances under his belt, should serve as a utility infielder in the short term. Jake Lamb (shoulder contusion) was placed on the disabled list as a corresponding move, so Vargas could very well be sent back down if Lamb is able to return before September. Vargas, 27, is hitting .300/.340/.425 with four home runs and nine steals in 427 plate appearances in the Pacific Coast League.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Produces five-hit game•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Optioned to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Healthy heading into March•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Undergoes surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Drives in four in three-hit effort•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...