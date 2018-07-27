Vargas was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Vargas, who has just 13 career MLB plate appearances under his belt, should serve as a utility infielder in the short term. Jake Lamb (shoulder contusion) was placed on the disabled list as a corresponding move, so Vargas could very well be sent back down if Lamb is able to return before September. Vargas, 27, is hitting .300/.340/.425 with four home runs and nine steals in 427 plate appearances in the Pacific Coast League.

