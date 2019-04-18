Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Receives leadoff look
Vargas will start at third base and will serve as Arizona's leadoff hitter Thursday against the Braves.
Though he's making just his third start of the season, Vargas has occupied a prominent spot in the order on all of those occasions, batting either first or second. He could make for cost-effective lineup filler in DFS contests Thursday, but Vargas' season-long outlook isn't nearly as robust while he remains locked into a reserve role.
