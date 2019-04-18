Vargas will start at third base and will serve as Arizona's leadoff hitter Thursday against the Braves.

Though he's making just his third start of the season, Vargas has occupied a prominent spot in the order on all of those occasions, batting either first or second. He could make for cost-effective lineup filler in DFS contests Thursday, but Vargas' season-long outlook isn't nearly as robust while he remains locked into a reserve role.