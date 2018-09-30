Vargas went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a stolen base, and three RBI on Saturday against the Padres.

Vargas recorded his first career home run in the fourth inning, taking Jacob Nix deep. He later added his first career stolen base in the sixth inning, capping off a productive night. The 27-year-old got a taste of the majors for the second consecutive season, but the only standout skill he's shown throughout his minor-league career is the ability to get on base.