Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Rehabbing in Reno
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vargas (foot) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday and is 0-for-6 with a walk over two games for the Aces.
Vargas played third base for seven innings Tuesday and followed up with a full game as the designated hitter Wednesday prior to getting Thursday off. With the Diamondbacks playing out the string, Vargas is not expected to have a significant role for the club over the final weeks of the regular season.
