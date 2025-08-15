Vargas (foot) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday and is 0-for-6 with a walk over two games for the Aces.

Vargas played third base for seven innings Tuesday and followed up with a full game as the designated hitter Wednesday prior to getting Thursday off. With the Diamondbacks playing out the string, Vargas is not expected to have a significant role for the club over the final weeks of the regular season.