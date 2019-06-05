Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Retreats to bench
Vargas is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Vargas will hit the bench after starting the past four games, going 5-for-13 with a double and 1:1 K:BB during that stretch. Ketel Marte is covering the keystone in this one, with Jarrod Dyson getting a start in center field as a result.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Filling in nicely•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Not in lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Reaches five times•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Launches homer in five-hit night•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Gets leadoff chance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...