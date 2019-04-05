Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Returns to big leagues
Vargas was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Vargas was sent to the minors on Monday but is able to make a quick return with Jake Lamb (quadriceps) headed to the injured list. The 27-year-old went 1-for-6 with a double and a run scored and should serve as a reserve infielder.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Sent to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Draws first start•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Recalled from minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Back at big-league camp•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Drives in two runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...
-
Waivers: How perfect is Max Fried?
Max Fried and Spencer Turnbull top the day's pitching standouts while the Braves' closer picture...
-
Panic about Chris Sale?
With another concerning start under his belt, is it still an overreaction to be worried about...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...