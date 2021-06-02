The Diamondbacks acquired Vargas from the Pirates on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Vargas doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, so the Diamondbacks will clear room for him on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster by designating infielder Domingo Leyba for assignment. Like Leyba before him, Vargas will likely be in store for a limited role as a utility option off the bench. The 29-year-old appeared in parts of his first four seasons in the big leagues with Arizona, but he's bounced around between three other organizations over the past two years.