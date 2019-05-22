Vargas was recalled from Triple-A Reno prior to Tuesday's game against the Padres.

Vargas was sent to Reno earlier in May after struggling over his month-long stint in the majors with a .204/.204/.306 slash line in 49 at-bats. The 27-year-old should once again serve as a reserve infielder for the Diamondbacks, as Wilmer Flores (foot) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.

