Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Sent back down
Vargas was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
With newly-acquired Eduardo Escobar added to the active roster, the Diamondbacks needed to clear a spot on the 25-man roster, and Vargas was an obvious casualty. He will continue to serve as organizational depth and should be recalled when rosters expand in September to work as a utility option off the bench.
