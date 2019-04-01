Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Sent to minors
Vargas was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Vargas will head to the minors after going 1-for-6 with a double and a run scored in the team's season-opening series against the Dodgers. Jon Duplantier will take his spot on the Diamondbacks' active roster.
