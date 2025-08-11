Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said that Vargas (foot) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Reno, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Vargas will likely remain on assignment with Reno through the weekend before potentially returning from the 10-day injured list Aug. 18 for the start of Arizona's six-game homestand. Arizona may give Vargas to exposure to multiple infield spots during his time in the minors, but the 34-year-old could end up seeing most of his opportunities at third base once he's reinstated. Since Vargas landed on the IL on June 25 due to a fractured fifth metatarsal on his left foot, the Diamondbacks traded away Eugenio Suarez, which has opened the door for Blaze Alexander to see the bulk of the starts at the hot corner.