Vargas was optioned to Triple-A Reno following Tuesday's loss to the Orioles, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Vargas has only 14 at-bats since the All-Star break so it's no major surprise to see him headed to the minors with David Peralta (shoulder) nearing his return from the injured list. Vargas has a .260/.296/.391 slash line in 169 at-bats this season.