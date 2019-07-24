Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Shipped to minors
Vargas was optioned to Triple-A Reno following Tuesday's loss to the Orioles, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Vargas has only 14 at-bats since the All-Star break so it's no major surprise to see him headed to the minors with David Peralta (shoulder) nearing his return from the injured list. Vargas has a .260/.296/.391 slash line in 169 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Swats fifth homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Starts at second base Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Healthy scratch•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Scratched from lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Enters for injured Marte•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Back-to-back multi-hit games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal