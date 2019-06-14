Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Sits again Friday
Vargas sits for the second straight game Friday against the Nationals.
Ketel Marte will again move in to second base, with Jarrod Dyson starting in center field. Vargas has just three hits in his last eight contests.
