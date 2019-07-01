Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Starts at second base Sunday
Vargas went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in Sunday's 10-4 loss to San Francisco.
Vargas started at second base as Ketel Marte was cleared to play outfield for the first time since injuring his hamstring. With Marte limited to second base since returning, Vargas' at-bats took a hit. Expect to see more of Vargas as the primary second baseman until Wilmer Flores (foot) returns.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Healthy scratch•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Scratched from lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Enters for injured Marte•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Back-to-back multi-hit games•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Sits again Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Out of Thursday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...