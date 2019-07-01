Vargas went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in Sunday's 10-4 loss to San Francisco.

Vargas started at second base as Ketel Marte was cleared to play outfield for the first time since injuring his hamstring. With Marte limited to second base since returning, Vargas' at-bats took a hit. Expect to see more of Vargas as the primary second baseman until Wilmer Flores (foot) returns.