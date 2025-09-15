Vargas replaced Blaze Alexander (elbow) at second base in the fourth inning Sunday and went 1-for-3 in a 6-4 win over Minnesota.

Alexander was removed from the game after getting hit by a pitch in the elbow/forearm area. Testing came back negative, but the elbow showed significant swelling, per Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. Vargas could benefit from any time Alexander misses, but second base is typically Ketel Marte's realm.