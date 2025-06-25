default-cbs-image
Vargas was removed from Tuesday's game against the White Sox with a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

Vargas took a pitch off his foot during the second inning of Tuesday's contest but remained in the game until the fourth. A trip to the injured list is likely in the 33-year-old's future, though there's currently no telling how long he'll be sidelined.

