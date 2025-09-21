Vargas started at first base and went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Phillies.

Vargas delivered a two-out, run-scoring single in the sixth inning to plate the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run. Since Pavin Smith (quadriceps) and Tyler Locklear (elbow) landed on the injured list, Vargas has helped fill the void at first base, making five starts there in Arizona's last 11 games. He's hit safely in 10 of his last 11 appearances (nine starts), going 12-for-35 (.343) with one home run and eight RBI during that stretch.