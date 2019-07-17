Vargas went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 9-2 win over the Rangers.

The 28-year-old infielder has been seeing sporadic playing time and hadn't homered in over a month, but Vargas took advantage of his opportunity in Texas. He now sports a .674 OPS with five homers, 20 RBI and 22 runs in 64 games, and he'll face additional competition for at-bats once Wilmer Flores (foot) rejoins the roster.