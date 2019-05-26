Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Takes seat Sunday
Vargas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Vargas will take a seat after making three consecutive starts, including one Friday in which he piled up a career-high five hits. Though he doesn't have a clear path to an everyday role, Vargas should nonetheless see his opportunities increase while Wilmer Flores (foot) remains on the 10-day injured list.
