Vargas went 4-for-6 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 3-2 extra-innings win over St. Louis.

Vargas didn't start the game but was a central figure after entering for Domingo Leyba. His pinch-hit homer in the bottom of the ninth inning sent the game into extra frames, before his bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 19th inning plated the game-winning run. It was the longest game in the history of Chase Field. The 28-year-old utility infielder has been used primarily as a pinch hitter and defensive replacement, making just two starts since being called up Aug. 20.