Vargas underwent surgery to remove his right hamate bone in October.

Vargas will now turn his focus towards getting ready for the start of spring training. The 26-year-old hit .308/.308/.385 during his 12-game stint with Arizona last season, but doesn't figure to break camp with the big club.

