McCarthy (illness) returned to the clubhouse Thursday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
McCarthy was away from the team for five days due to the illness. He was not part of the lineup in either of Thursday's split games, as manager Torey Lovullo decided to give him another day before an expected appearance Friday. The outfielder that was such a fantasy surprise in the second half of 2022 is 5-for-29 (.172) in Cactus League play.
