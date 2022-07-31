Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said McCarthy will get the "lion's share" of the available playing time in left field following the trade of David Peralta to the Rays on Saturday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

That likely means the lefty-hitting McCarthy will be in the lineup against righties and could be subject to replacement by Jordan Luplow against southpaws. McCarthy has been highly productive since being recalled earlier in July, going 13-for-39 with three walks, six doubles, three RBI, three stolen bases and eight runs scored over 12 games. It should be noted that McCarthy had a similar initial surge when recalled in late May before being sent back down to Triple-A.