McCarthy was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Monday.
McCarthy was sent down in mid-June, and he slashed .333/.397/.485 with two triples, six doubles, 13 runs, eight RBI and four stolen bases over 16 minor-league games following his demotion. He should serve as outfield depth for Arizona after Cooper Hummel was optioned to Reno.
