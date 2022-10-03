McCarthy went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Giants.

McCarthy hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning and later stole third as part of a double-steal with Christian Walker. The theft was McCarthy's fifth in his last seven games, and he's now gone 9-for-19 in his last four contests. The outfielder has shown strong contact-hitting skills in 2022, striking out at a 20.5 percent rate while batting .295. He's added modest power and speed as well, logging eight home runs, 23 steals, 43 RBI, 53 runs scored and an .800 OPS through 341 plate appearances.