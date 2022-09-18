McCarthy started in left field and went 2-for-4 with a double in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Padres.

McCarthy returned to the lineup after getting a breather Friday against left-hander Blake Snell and had two of Arizona's five hits. The Diamondbacks' offense has dried up on their current homestand, with Saturday's shutout being the third in six games at Chase Field. McCarthy, however, remains as consistent as he's been all second half. He's 6-for-19 during the homestand and batting .339 since the break.