McCarthy started in right field and went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Friday's 10-6 win over the Cubs.

McCarthy was called up earlier in the day and got the start in right field against a right-hander, which is normally a spot for Pavin Smith. It's unclear if the right field depth chart changed, or if this was chance to give a breather to Smith, who has a .326 OPS over the last 12 games.