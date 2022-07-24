McCarthy went 2-for-4 with a double, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a 7-2 win against Washington on Saturday.
McCarthy doubled in the fourth inning and singled home a run, stole second and scored as part of a four-run sixth. The 24-year-old has logged two of his three thefts in July and is slashing .300/.368/.500 with four doubles in 20 July at-bats.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Retreats to bench•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Swipes bag Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Called up by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Losing out on playing time•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Sitting Thursday•