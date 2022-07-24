McCarthy went 2-for-4 with a double, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a 7-2 win against Washington on Saturday.

McCarthy doubled in the fourth inning and singled home a run, stole second and scored as part of a four-run sixth. The 24-year-old has logged two of his three thefts in July and is slashing .300/.368/.500 with four doubles in 20 July at-bats.