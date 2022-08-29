McCarthy went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 3-2 win over the White Sox.

McCarthy delivered the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth, continuing a strong run since he was given a regular spot in the starting lineup. He apparently learned to be a more patient hitter from his most recent time in the minors, dropping a 34.9 K% over his first two MLB stints this season to 11.1% since rejoining the Diamondbacks on July 11. McCarthy's settled in nicely, but one wonders how the callup of prospect Corbin Carroll will impact his opportunities. Any time in the outfield lost to Carroll could be made up as designated hitter, but Ketel Marte has been filling that role since he aggravated a hamstring injury.