McCarthy went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a stolen base and was hit by a pitch in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers.

McCarthy laid down a drag bunt with two outs in the ninth for his first hit of the season, which delivered the game-winning run. Arizona's primary right fielder had not swung the bat well and decided to take a chance when Los Angeles first baseman Freddie Freeman dropped deep behind the bag. McCarthy went 1-for-10 during the season-opening four-game set in Los Angeles.