McCarthy went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Atlanta.

McCarthy was the only Arizona batter to get beyond first base in six innings of shutout ball from Atlanta starter Ian Anderson. In the ninth, McCarthy added an RBI single. The outfielder has three multi-hit efforts in eight games since the All-Star break, batting .333 (9-for-27) in that span. He's up to a .263/.315/.432 slash line with four steals, three home runs, 12 RBI, 24 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple in 128 plate appearances. With David Peralta traded to the Rays on Saturday, McCarthy is in line for a boost in playing time, though it's unclear if he'll move into an everyday role in left field or if he'll platoon with Jordan Luplow.