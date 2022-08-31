McCarthy went 2-for-5 with a home run, a triple and five RBI in Tuesday's 12-3 win over the Phillies.

McCarthy hit a two-run triple in the second inning and a three-run homer in the fourth to blow things wide open for the Diamondbacks' offense. The 25-year-old's playing time is at risk with top prospect Corbin Carroll in the majors, but McCarthy has at least one RBI in eight of his last 11 games. That productivity could lock him in as the designated hitter going forward. McCarthy is slashing .288/.349/.447 with five homers, 30 RBI, 38 runs scored, 12 stolen bases, 14 doubles and two triples through 70 contests.