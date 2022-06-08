McCarthy started in center field and went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 14-8 loss to Cincinnati.
McCarthy filled in for rookie Alek Thomas, who made a splash early after being brought up but is hitting .136 over the last 13 games. Like Thomas, McCarthy has hit a rough patch after initial success following a call-up. He entered Tuesday's contest on a 1-for-14 skid.
