McCarthy is projected to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster as a backup outfielder, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The lefty-swinging McCarthy can play all three outfield positions, offers a speed element for manager Torey Lovullo, and played well enough to earn a spot. After a 1-for-3 with a stolen base and run scored as the starting center fielder Sunday, McCarthy is 10-for-30 with a home run, triple, double, four RBI, three stolen bases and five runs scored over 12 Cactus League games.