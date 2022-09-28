McCarthy started in right field and went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's 10-2 loss to the Astros.

This marked McCarthy's first game back from the bereavement list. He resumed his normal spot in the batting, hitting third, which has been his home the last 16 games. The news of the organization's demotion of Alek Thomas to Triple-A Reno shouldn't impact McCarthy too much. The club activated Pavin Smith from the IL to replace Thomas, giving the team the same amount of outfielders vying for starts.