McCarthy went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 18-2 loss to the Phillies.
McCarthy homered for a second straight game and has registered at least one RBI in nine of the last 12 contests. When the Diamondbacks called up Corbin Carroll on Monday, it seemed the move would cut into McCarthy's playing time, but the outfielder has started all three games since the rookie's arrival. He's moved around from left field to designated hitter to right field. DH is expected to be his primary home, but McCarthy can also spell any of the outfield starters.
