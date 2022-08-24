McCarthy went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-3 win over Kansas City.
McCarthy continued his surprising run, which has been a boon to fantasy managers over the second half of the season. The stolen base was his 10th of the season and eighth since the All-Star break. McCarthy's also providing value with his bat, hitting .321 with an .831 OPS over 34 games since being recalled July 11.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Homers in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Delivers as pinch hitter•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Notches two more thefts•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Keeps running•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Steals base in win•