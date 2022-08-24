McCarthy went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-3 win over Kansas City.

McCarthy continued his surprising run, which has been a boon to fantasy managers over the second half of the season. The stolen base was his 10th of the season and eighth since the All-Star break. McCarthy's also providing value with his bat, hitting .321 with an .831 OPS over 34 games since being recalled July 11.